Aberdeen forward Scott Wright will sign for Rangers at the end of the season

Rangers have announced a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen forward Scott Wright.

The 23-year-old turned down the offer of new terms at Pittodrie and will move to Ibrox at the end of the season.

Wright has made 91 appearances for Aberdeen since breaking through at the age of 16 and has scored twice in 19 games this season.

"Scott fits our football identity," said Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson.

"Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan.

"I've enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers.

"We thank Aberdeen for their co-operation and professionalism during this period."

Earlier this month, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard suggested a deal could be done for Wright in January involving a player exchange, while Aberdeen are due to pay a £350,000 fee for Ross McCrorie this summer to turn the Ibrox midfielder's loan into a permanent switch.

"The money men will talk and I'm sure in the conversations they will have everything on the table in terms of possibilities to try to get this done in the coming weeks," said Gerrard on 15 January.

