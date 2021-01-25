Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Duane Holmes had been with Derby County since August 2018

Huddersfield Town have re-signed midfielder Duane Holmes from Derby County for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old came through the club's academy and made 26 appearances before moving to Scunthorpe in 2016.

A United States international who has won two caps for his country, Holmes made 83 appearances for the Rams.

"His versatility is important; he can play as a midfield eight, a 10 or on the wing," boss Carlos Corberan said.

"He has enough quality and understanding of football to have an immediate impact in Championship games, plus his knowledge of this club and experience of the division will help his adaptation.

"We aim to receive the best from him in his second period at Huddersfield Town, and seeing his Terrier Spirit on the pitch."

During his time with Derby, Holmes helped the club reach the 2018-19 Championship play-off final and he has played 15 games for the club this season.

He joins Huddersfield, who are 14th in the Championship table, with the option of a further year with the club.

