Sam Hutchinson: Sheffield Wednesday re-sign defender from FC Pafos
Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed defender Sam Hutchinson on a free transfer from Cypriot side FC Pafos, subject to international clearance.
The 31-year-old left the Owls last summer to join Pafos after his contract expired with the Championship club.
He departed Pafos in December to become a free agent and now re-joins the Owls, for whom he has played 151 times.
During his previous spell, Hutchinson helped Wednesday to the 2016 Championship play-off final.
