Crawley Town have not played since their 3-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on 10 January

Crawley Town's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Championship side Bournemouth is set to go ahead on Tuesday despite five players testing positive for Covid-19.

A member of staff at the League Two club, who beat Leeds in round three, has also tested positive for the virus.

The tie was rescheduled after a coronavirus outbreak at the club last week meant the Reds were unable to fulfil Saturday's original fixture.

John Yems' squad, minus the five, were cleared to resume training on Monday.

Crawley say they have conducted over 220 coronavirus tests since Monday, 18 January.

All but six people tested negative in the most recent round, allowing a return to training and competitive action.

The West Sussex club's training ground and the People's Pension Stadium have been deep cleaned and sanitised, and players and staff will continue to follow strict guidelines at both locations.

"The club would like to go on record in thanking [physiotherapist] Harry Brooke and the medical team for their swift and continually efficient handling of the Covid-19 pandemic within the club," said a statement on the Crawley website. external-link

Crawley travel to the Cherries looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2011-12.