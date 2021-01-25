Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maren Mjelde helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League title last season

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The Norway international, who joined the Blues in January 2017, will now remain at Kingsmeadow until the summer of 2022.

The west London club have the option to extend the 31-year-old's deal by a further 12 months.