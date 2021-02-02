League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Crewe Alexandra

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
20Northampton2365122038-1823
21Wimbledon2557132645-1922
22Swindon2563163150-1921
23Wigan2356122443-1921
24Burton2437142951-2216
