Jerome Opoku started Plymouth's FA Cup fourth round defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday

Defender Jerome Opoku has agreed to extend his loan at Plymouth Argyle from Fulham until the end of the season.

Opoku, 22, has made 20 appearances for Argyle, scoring once, after initially joining in September until January.

"We're delighted to extend Jerome's loan," said manager Ryan Lowe. "It was always the plan, and he's done well and is working hard."

Opoku has predominantly been operating in central defence this season, but can also play wing-back.