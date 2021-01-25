Jordan Morris helped Seattle Sounders win the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019

Steve Cooper believes Jordan Morris has the "pedigree" to shine in English football as the USA international prepares for his Swansea City debut.

Morris, 26, has joined Swansea on loan for the rest of the season from Seattle Sounders having spent his entire career playing in America.

Cooper says the Swans saw off strong competition to land the forward.

"He's an international player, numerous caps, an MLS winner - he comes with great pedigree," said the Swansea boss.

"He had a lot of interest, a lot of offers and a lot of opportunities to go elsewhere.

"The fact he has chosen us is excellent. We are excited about seeing him and about working with him."

After completing his move to Wales last Friday, Morris watched Swansea's FA Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest over the weekend from the stands.

He will be in the squad for Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash with Brentford, with Cooper saying his newest recruit will compete with Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe - as well as youngster Liam Cullen and veteran Wayne Routledge - for game-time in Swansea's front two.

"I think it's healthy to have that competition and I think with this schedule as well, you are probably going to need more than the normal size core of players. The more strength in depth we can have the better," Cooper added.

"Jordan's similar to Jamal's profile. We are playing with wide strikers at the moment who are threatening the backline from different angles and Jordan can do that.

"I know he does that, albeit in a slightly different formation, for the US national team. We are going to be asking him to do something similar to that."

Swansea are second in the table having lost only once in nine Championship games, but will be leapfrogged by Brentford if the Bees, who are unbeaten in 16 league outings, triumph at the Liberty Stadium.

"They are in good form and we are in good form so it's got the makings of a really good game but our focus will be on how we play well and how we win," Cooper said.

"Any game at home we have to really go for."