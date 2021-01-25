Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Robbie Cundy started Cambridge's draw against Bradford in League Two on Saturday

League One club Gillingham have signed Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old centre-back spent the first half of the campaign at Cambridge United, scoring once in 23 appearances for the League Two outfit.

Cundy is yet to make his senior debut for Bristol City after joining them from Bath City in the summer of 2019.

He is Gillingham's fourth signing of the January window and could make his debut against Crewe on Tuesday.

