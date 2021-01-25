Thomas Scott: Port Vale sign Manchester City goalkeeper until end of season
League Two side Port Vale have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Thomas Scott on a deal until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has spent time in Leeds' academy and has had recent trials with Watford and Birmingham.
Scott will provide cover in Vale's goalkeeping department, with Dino Visser out with a hamstring injury.
"I feel more than ready [for the step up] and I'm confident in myself and my abilities to do what I need to at this level," he told the club website.
