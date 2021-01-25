Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round match-winner Bruno Fernandes has dismissed the notion he needs a rest.

It is less than 12 months since Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon and his £47m transfer has turned the side's form on its head.

From being a team that was struggling just to qualify for the Champions League, United are now top of the Premier League.

"Tired? At 26 years of age, I can't be tired," said Fernandes.

"If I am tired now, when I get to 30 or 32, I won't be able to play or I will play one game out of every five. No, I am not tired."

United beat Liverpool in the FA Cup thanks to Fernandes' late free-kick on Sunday.

Yet, after collecting four Premier League player of the month awards out of the seven he has been eligible for, Fernandes started on the bench against Liverpool.

Last week, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the notion Fernandes needed a rest was wrong - and he is supported in that assessment by the player himself.

"The coach knows what is better for the team and against Liverpool he chose to play with Donny [van de Beek] to give some freshness to the team," added Fernandes.

"It's fair enough because Donny is training really well, has been important for us and will be more and more important in the future."

Fernandes' winner earned United a fifth-round tie with West Ham.

It is yet another example of the Portugal international's inspirational powers - and refusal to accept defeat.

"I don't conform with the idea that losing games is normal," he said. "Losing is not normal.

"Whatever it is, whether I was playing with my friends, my brother or my neighbours, I wanted to win every time. This mentality will be with me for the rest of my life, I think."