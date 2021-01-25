Micky Mellon, second from left, has said he's not been instructed to sell any players

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon says he has not been told to sell players during the transfer window to ease the financial burden on the club.

On Sunday it was reported external-link owner Mark Ogren had approached the Dundee United Supporters Foundation for a second cash injection of up to £100,000.

Last summer the fans group donated £100,000 to assist the academy project under way at Gussie Park.

"We are having to find fan money here," said Mellon.

"We are having to find secondary spend money here because nobody is coming to games and we have to do the best we can until we get the fans back in and financially grow again."

It emerged earlier this month that Mellon and his players had agreed to wage cuts to help the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the manager says he is "not actively pursuing anybody" in this transfer window.

When speaking about the reduction of income, he added: "Every club would be the same. I really don't think there will be another club in Scotland not thinking that way. No fans is making every club struggle at the minute.

"Nobody has said to me [we need to sell a player].

"As you do in football you have an eye on the future but you have to deal with today and today I'm telling you there is absolutely nobody leaving."