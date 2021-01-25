Last updated on .From the section Irish

The meeting between Glentoran and Linfield at the Oval on 2 March will complete the latest schedule of live matches

A meeting of the top two, Linfield and Larne, is included in the latest schedule of Irish Premiership matches to be shown live by BBC Sport NI.

Details of the next 12 games to be shown throughout February and early March were announced on Monday.

After Tuesday's live stream of Cliftonville v Linfield on the BBC Sport website, this Friday will see Larne host Glentoran live on BBC2.

The next match live on TV will be Linfield v Larne on 26 February.

The Big Two meeting between Glentoran and the Blues at the Oval on 2 March will complete the latest programme of live matches to be announced.

Larne kick-off February's live action as they travel to Glenavon for the live-streamed game on 2 February, with the other live-streamed fixtures during the month including Dungannon's visit to Inver Park on 13 February, Portadown v Glentoran on 16 February and Ballymena United hosting Crusaders three days later.