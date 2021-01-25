Wylie joined Celtic in 2018

Celtic midfielder Ben Wylie has signed for Ballymena United on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, who has played for Northern Ireland at Under 15, 17 and 19 level, recently signed a contract at Parkhead until 2022.

The Ballymena native captained County Antrim to Super Cup NI success in 2017 and joined Celtic a year later.

"Obviously people are familiar with Ben," Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey told the club's website.

"Just like Trai Hume, he's a Ballymena lad who started here and moved to Linfield before progressing to a professional move across to Celtic where he is highly valued by all their coaching staff.

"Through our contacts we were made aware that it may be possible for Ben to come home and spend some time here. There were other options available to him and plenty of interest in him but we said how we would look after him and develop his game further.

"It is well evidenced how we are prepared to give the young players an opportunity here, and he himself is an outstanding talent. To get someone of his ability is fantastic."