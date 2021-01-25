Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Shilow Tracey made the last of his on-loan 12 Shrewsbury appearances in last week's FA Cup third round defeat at Southampton

Cambridge United have signed young winger Shilow Tracey on loan from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season.

He is the League Two leaders' second loan signing from Spurs in the January window following the arrival of defender Jubril Okedina.

Tracey was on loan at Macclesfield last season and spent the first half of this term with Shrewsbury Town.

"He is comfortable in wide areas and as a striker," said U's boss Mark Bonner.

"Shilow played in this league last year on loan and for Shrewsbury in League One this season. He's fit and ready to go once his registration is complete."

Cambridge's next game is at Salford on Tuesday night, and hope to have Tracey available for a place in the squad.

Centre-back Robbie Cundy has been recalled by parent club Bristol City after 23 appearances for the U's this season and joined League One club Gillingham on loan.

