George Oakley tussles with Kilmarnock's Alan Power in 2019

Kilmarnock Manager Alex Dyer is hopeful striker George Oakley will sign a deal offered until the end of the season.

Should the ex-Hamilton and Inverness forward agree a deal at Rugby Park, he will go straight into the squad for Wednesday's match with Livingston.

Oakley, 25, was most recently with Bulgaria's Pirin Blagoevgrad and has 29 goals in 152 senior appearances.

"He's trained well and we're looking for him to hopefully do a little deal with us," said Dyer.

"And we'll know that in the next day or so. He fitted in straight away, the lads know him from the past, they've had good battles with him so he'd be a good addition to the squad.

"My mind's made up on him, it's really up to him whether he wants to sign or not. I want him to stay until the end of the season and he wants to stay, as far as I know because we've had a conversation."

Meanwhile, Dyer says no-one at the club has been asked to take a wage cut.

Killie are to apply for a £1m loan from the Scottish government to ensure the club survives this season.