Crawley Town: Striker Davide Rodari joins from non-league Hastings United
Crawley Town have signed striker Davide Rodari for an undisclosed fee from non-league Hastings United.
Rodari, 21, will be eligible to make his Crawley debut in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth on Tuesday.
He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils with the option of a two-year extension.
Former Inter Milan academy player Rodari was born in Switzerland and is of Italian and Dutch descent. He joined Isthmian League Hastings in 2017.
