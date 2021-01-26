Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The holders went out, the Premier League champions were eliminated and Manchester City narrowly avoided a humiliating defeat against League Two Cheltenham Town.

The FA Cup fourth round certainly delivered, and it featured plenty of excellent goals.

We have selected our favourites - now it is your turn to vote for the one you think is best. Watch the goals at the top of the page and then have your say below.

