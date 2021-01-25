Peter Kioso: Northampton Town sign Luton Town defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Northampton
Northampton Town have signed Luton right-back Peter Kioso on loan until the end of the League One campaign.
The 21-year-old had been on a season-long loan at Bolton - where he scored three goals in 14 appearances - but was recalled by the Hatters on 11 January.
Kioso, who can play as a wing-back, has played three times for Luton since joining from Hartlepool last January.
"Peter is a player we've tracked for some time and have been very impressed by," said Cobblers boss Keith Curle.
