Luton recalled Peter Kioso from his spell at Bolton due to fitness issues leaving them short of players

Northampton Town have signed Luton right-back Peter Kioso on loan until the end of the League One campaign.

The 21-year-old had been on a season-long loan at Bolton - where he scored three goals in 14 appearances - but was recalled by the Hatters on 11 January.

Kioso, who can play as a wing-back, has played three times for Luton since joining from Hartlepool last January.

"Peter is a player we've tracked for some time and have been very impressed by," said Cobblers boss Keith Curle. external-link

