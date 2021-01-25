Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Sokratis scored six goals for the Gunners in the two seasons he played for them

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old Greece international was released by the Gunners last week.

Olympiakos are top of the Greek Super league with 48 points from 18 games, 11 points clear of second-placed AEK Athens.

"It was easy to say yes," he said. "I did not come to Greece to end my career but to win."

Olympiakos will face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League last 32.

Sokratis made 69 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.