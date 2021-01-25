Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson gave Nathaniel Clyne the first of his 14 England caps in 2014

Defender Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new deal to stay with Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old returned to Palace as a free agent on a short-term deal in October after leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Clyne, who made his first senior appearance for Palace in 2008 after coming through the club's academy, has since started 10 games for Palace.

He said he is now "looking forward to the rest of the season".