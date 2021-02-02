Championship
MillwallMillwall0NorwichNorwich City0

Millwall v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 23McNamara
  • 16Kieftenbeld
  • 19Woods
  • 8Thompson
  • 14Malone
  • 13Zohore
  • 7J Wallace

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 6Williams
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Romeo
  • 15Pearce
  • 20Bennett
  • 22Bödvarsson

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 7Rupp
  • 20Skipp
  • 11Placheta
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 10Dowell
  • 19Sørensen
  • 23McLean
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Mumba
  • 27Tettey
  • 35Idah
  • 50Barden
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home8%
Away92%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.

  4. Post update

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich27167435211455
2Swansea26148433151850
3Brentford25139345242148
4Reading26145740291147
5Watford27138631201147
6Bournemouth26119639241542
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City26123112728-139
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Millwall2761472225-332
15Huddersfield2795133038-832
16Cardiff2687113331231
17QPR2679102532-730
18Coventry2679102535-1030
19Derby2677121725-828
20Birmingham2669111931-1227
21Nottm Forest2668122029-926
22Rotherham2465132735-823
23Sheff Wed2577111625-922
24Wycombe2436151842-2415
View full Championship table

Top Stories