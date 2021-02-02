Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

CrawleyCrawley Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|26
|13
|6
|7
|41
|24
|17
|45
|2
|Carlisle
|22
|13
|3
|6
|33
|20
|13
|42
|3
|Forest Green
|25
|11
|9
|5
|31
|22
|9
|42
|4
|Cheltenham
|25
|11
|8
|6
|34
|23
|11
|41
|5
|Tranmere
|25
|12
|5
|8
|32
|30
|2
|41
|6
|Morecambe
|25
|12
|5
|8
|33
|34
|-1
|41
|7
|Newport
|24
|11
|7
|6
|35
|27
|8
|40
|8
|Salford
|25
|10
|8
|7
|32
|21
|11
|38
|9
|Exeter
|24
|9
|9
|6
|44
|31
|13
|36
|10
|Leyton Orient
|25
|11
|3
|11
|34
|29
|5
|36
|11
|Walsall
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|12
|Crawley
|23
|9
|7
|7
|35
|31
|4
|34
|13
|Oldham
|26
|10
|4
|12
|41
|46
|-5
|34
|14
|Mansfield
|24
|7
|11
|6
|32
|30
|2
|32
|15
|Port Vale
|27
|9
|5
|13
|39
|40
|-1
|32
|16
|Scunthorpe
|26
|10
|2
|14
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|17
|Bradford
|24
|8
|7
|9
|25
|27
|-2
|31
|18
|Colchester
|25
|7
|10
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|31
|19
|Bolton
|25
|8
|7
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|20
|Harrogate
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|32
|-4
|30
|21
|Stevenage
|24
|5
|10
|9
|19
|26
|-7
|25
|22
|Barrow
|24
|5
|8
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|23
|23
|Grimsby
|26
|5
|6
|15
|20
|45
|-25
|21
|24
|Southend
|26
|5
|5
|16
|17
|44
|-27
|20