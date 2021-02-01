Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United20:15Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has made three substitute appearances since his comeback from coronavirus

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss out because of a muscle injury, while the ill Ryan Fraser is another fitness doubt.

Paul Dummett is available again and Allan Saint-Maximin could be in line for his first start since November.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says several unnamed members of his squad face fitness tests after suffering injuries against Wolves.

James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp are among the confirmed absentees.

New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is again in contention as he awaits his Eagles debut.

Crystal Palace have failed to score in 10 of their past 14 Premier League away matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle could complete a league double over Palace for the first time since 2013-14.
  • The past four meetings at St James' Park have all ended 1-0, with Newcastle winning three times and Palace once.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle's victory at the weekend ended their 11-match winless run in all competitions.
  • The Magpies are looking to win successive league games for only the second time this season.
  • They have won just three of their past 14 matches at St James' Park, drawing four times and losing seven.
  • Newcastle have already matched last season's total of five home league defeats.
  • The Magpies have kept only one home league clean sheet this term, the fewest in the division.
  • Seventeen of their 21 league goals have been scored in the second half.
  • Callum Wilson has been involved in 14 of Newcastle's 21 goals, scoring 10 and assisting four.
  • All 10 of Wilson's league goals have been scored in the second half.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace are winless in four away league games, drawing and losing two apiece.
  • They have kept three clean sheets in five league matches, having previously had only one in 24 fixtures in all competitions.
  • However, the Eagles have recorded only one clean sheet in 14 away games, conceding 29 goals.
  • Nineteen of their 26 points have come against fellow sides currently in the bottom half of the table.
  • Crystal Palace have conceded a league-high 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, one more than Newcastle.
  • Jordan Ayew has provided assists in his past two league appearances, as many as in his previous 54.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City20135237132444
2Man Utd21125437271041
3Liverpool21117343241940
4Leicester21123637251239
5West Ham2110563127435
6Tottenham2096534211333
7Chelsea2196635231233
8Everton1910362924533
9Aston Villa19102734211332
10Arsenal219482620631
11Southampton208572725229
12Leeds209293536-129
13Crystal Palace217592536-1126
14Wolves2165102130-923
15Newcastle2164112134-1322
16Burnley2064101326-1322
17Brighton214982329-621
18Fulham2028101729-1214
19West Brom2126131750-3312
20Sheff Utd2122171234-228
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport