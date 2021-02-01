Premier League
Man UtdManchester United20:15SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rival managers Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in conversation during November's reverse fixture
Rival managers Ralph Hasenhuttl (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both endured a difficult week

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was substituted against Arsenal on Saturday because of stomach cramps but is expected to be available.

Eric Bailly may replace Victor Lindelof, who struggles to play twice a week due to an ongoing back problem.

Southampton are likely to be without Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu because of fresh injuries.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard and Mohammed Salisu are among the players who were already sidelined.

United have won an unrivalled 68% of their Premier League games in February
Their 68 wins from 100 matches is the best ratio of any side to have played at least 10 Premier League fixtures in a specific month

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in the past nine Premier League meetings (W4, D5). They can complete their first league double over Southampton since 2012-13.
  • United have come from behind to beat Southampton in a Premier League record-equalling 10 games, including a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at St Mary's this season.

Manchester United

  • All four of United's league defeats in 2020-21 have come at Old Trafford. They've only twice lost more often at home in a Premier League season: seven defeats in 2013-14, and six in 2001-02.
  • They have come from behind to win seven Premier League matches this season - but all of them away.
  • Only one of Marcus Rashford's seven Premier League goals this season has been scored at Old Trafford.
  • Bruno Fernandes has gone five league appearances without a goal or assist, his worst spell since joining United a year ago.

Southampton

  • Saints are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2018.
  • They have only managed one win and three goals in their past eight league matches.
  • Southampton have scored two Premier League goals in 2021, the fewest in the division.
  • They need one more Premier League clean sheet to equal the nine they kept last season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City20135237132444
2Man Utd21125437271041
3Liverpool21117343241940
4Leicester21123637251239
5West Ham2110563127435
6Tottenham2096534211333
7Chelsea2196635231233
8Everton1910362924533
9Aston Villa19102734211332
10Arsenal219482620631
11Southampton208572725229
12Leeds209293536-129
13Crystal Palace217592536-1126
14Wolves2165102130-923
15Newcastle2164112134-1322
16Burnley2064101326-1322
17Brighton214982329-621
18Fulham2028101729-1214
19West Brom2126131750-3312
20Sheff Utd2122171234-228
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Tailenders

    Fresh off a series victory Jimmy Anderson reveals the fate of the Moose Cup