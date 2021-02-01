Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Sheff UtdSheffield United18:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie could start, having come on as a substitute in the defeat by Manchester City after a month out with a shoulder injury.
Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are being monitored.
West Brom could give a first start to loan signing Mbaye Diagne, who made his debut as a half-time substitute against Fulham at the weekend.
Grady Diangana, who has not played for a month because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom have won three of the past four meetings.
- Sheffield United have only registered one victory in their last six matches with West Brom (D2, L3).
- The Blades are hosting West Brom in the top flight for the first time since January 1973, when they won 3-0.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have lost eight of their 10 Premier League home games, their most defeats in a top-flight season since a total of 10 in 1975-76.
- They have lost 20 of their past 24 league matches (W2, D2).
- Twelve of their 17 Premier League defeats this season have been by a one-goal margin.
- The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W4, D2).
- Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his past four home appearances in all competitions.
- David McGoldrick has scored five of Sheffield United's 12 league goals this season.
- Oliver Burke failed to score in all 20 league appearances for West Brom between 2017-19.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have won just one of their past 11 league games.
- However, the Baggies have taken five points from their four most recent away fixtures.
- They have conceded 50 Premier League goals this season, 14 more than any other club.
- Albion are winless in all 31 of their Premier League fixtures played on a Tuesday (D13, L18). It's the most games played by a side on a specific day of the week without victory in the competition's history.
- Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in five of West Brom's seven Premier League goals under Sam Allardyce, scoring four and setting up one.
- Pereira has scored in all three of West Brom's away matches in all competitions in 2021.