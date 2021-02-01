Premier League
Sheff UtdSheffield United18:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's Mbaye Diagne
New loan signing Mbaye Diagne could make his first start for West Brom

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie could start, having come on as a substitute in the defeat by Manchester City after a month out with a shoulder injury.

Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are being monitored.

West Brom could give a first start to loan signing Mbaye Diagne, who made his debut as a half-time substitute against Fulham at the weekend.

Grady Diangana, who has not played for a month because of a hamstring injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

Sheffield United have won just four points at home this season, fewer than any other Premier League side

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom have won three of the past four meetings.
  • Sheffield United have only registered one victory in their last six matches with West Brom (D2, L3).
  • The Blades are hosting West Brom in the top flight for the first time since January 1973, when they won 3-0.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have lost eight of their 10 Premier League home games, their most defeats in a top-flight season since a total of 10 in 1975-76.
  • They have lost 20 of their past 24 league matches (W2, D2).
  • Twelve of their 17 Premier League defeats this season have been by a one-goal margin.
  • The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W4, D2).
  • Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his past four home appearances in all competitions.
  • David McGoldrick has scored five of Sheffield United's 12 league goals this season.
  • Oliver Burke failed to score in all 20 league appearances for West Brom between 2017-19.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have won just one of their past 11 league games.
  • However, the Baggies have taken five points from their four most recent away fixtures.
  • They have conceded 50 Premier League goals this season, 14 more than any other club.
  • Albion are winless in all 31 of their Premier League fixtures played on a Tuesday (D13, L18). It's the most games played by a side on a specific day of the week without victory in the competition's history.
  • Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in five of West Brom's seven Premier League goals under Sam Allardyce, scoring four and setting up one.
  • Pereira has scored in all three of West Brom's away matches in all competitions in 2021.

