Adam Long has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Wigan Athletic so far this season

Wigan Athletic defender Adam Long has signed a new contract to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old joined the Latics in 2017 and has come through their youth ranks to reach the first team.

He has made 19 appearances, having also spent time on loan with Notts County.

"He is developing into a fine young man who is really maturing well as a person as well as a footballer," said Gregor Rioch, the head of Wigan's academy.