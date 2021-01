Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena secures a 2-0 win over Warrenpoint in their last meeting in November

The Premiership encounter between Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United on Tuesday night is subject to a 15:00 GMT pitch inspection.

The wintry conditions could result in the Milltown game being called off but the remaining five matches remain on at present.

Three Premiership fixtures were postponed on Saturday because of frozen pitches.

Ballymena lie fourth in the standings with Warrenpoint in ninth.