Dens Park has been deemed unplayable after an inspection

Dundee's Scottish Championship game with Ayr United on Tuesday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The Dens Park surface failed a morning inspection prior to the scheduled 19:45 GMT kick-off, with a new date for the fixture yet to be arranged.

Raith Rovers host leaders Hearts in Tuesday's other Championship match.

Third-place Dundee remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, while Ayr have dropped to sixth amid a six-game winless run.