A former Fulham youth player has spoken of his experiences at the club's academy

Fulham are investigating historical allegations of racism, bullying and threatening behaviour at their academy.

It follows claims made by former youth player Max Noble, 31, in an interview with the i newspaper external-link .

"We condemn bullying, racism and discrimination in any form and work hard to ensure that they have no place here," the Premier League club said.

"The club will investigate the historic claims and liaise with all relevant parties."

Noble claims his experiences as an academy player led him to consider suicide.

Among the allegations, the former Wales youth international said he was told he would be dropped if he did not sign with a particular agent, and also claimed white players were afforded preferential treatment.

After producing a video called 'Chasing Shadows' about his experiences, Noble said he received messages from 150 former academy players who had gone through the same things.