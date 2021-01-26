Last updated on .From the section Football

Newport County share their Rodney Parade home with Pro14 side Dragons

Snow, ice and heavy rainfall have impacted on Tuesday's games in League Two and the National League, leaving pitches unplayable at three grounds.

Newport County's home game against Carlisle United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Bolton Wanderers' visit to Mansfield is also off, with a frozen surface at the One Call Stadium.

King's Lynn have postponed their home National League game with Stockport, also because of a frozen pitch.

The postponement at Newport is particularly hard on Carlisle, who because of weather and Covid-19 issues, have not played since 2 January.

No new dates for the fixtures have yet been confirmed.