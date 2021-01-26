Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have accepted a "robust offer" for Jeremie Frimpong, after the full-back "made it clear he wanted to leave", says manager Neil Lennon.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is currently abroad finalising the transfer.

He moved to Celtic Park on a four-year deal from Manchester City in September 2019 and has scored three goals in 51 appearances for the Glasgow club.

"The club received a very robust offer and we felt it was good business," revealed Lennon.

"He made it clear to wanted to leave."

Celtic paid around £300,000 for Frimpong, with Lennon refusing to divulge the identity of the bidding club and saying he did not know if Manchester City had negotiated a percentage of any future sell-on fee.

