Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All twelve teams are in action on a busy Wednesday night of Scottish Premiership action.

Runaway leaders Rangers visit Hibernian, who will be smarting after a second semi-final defeat in a few months, while Celtic attempt to arrest a run of four league games without a win.

Relegation rivals Ross County and Motherwell meet in Dingwall and will Livingston carry on their incredible form, buoyed by clinching a place in the League Cup final?

Dundee United v St Mirren (18:00)

Dundee United midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher are moving closer to a return and could be in contention.

Paul McMullan has joined Dundee on loan for the rest of the season, having agreed a pre-contract deal with United's neighbours earlier this month.

St Mirren must pick themselves up after Sunday's League Cup semi-final defeat to Livingston and will again be without Jake Doyle-Hayes and Collin Quaner.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We have to be the best version of ourselves all the time, we really do, and that's what we will concentrate on. We will expect St Mirren to be at it and we know we definitely have to be and I believe it will give us a good opportunity to get a result."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The boys are desperate to make amends for the weekend and hopefully we see a positive response. We need to be patient and come up with solutions to break down a very well organised defence."

Did you know? Dundee United are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the top-flight against St. Mirren (W4 D2).

Ross County v Motherwell (18:00)

Ross County striker Ross Stewart could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is still a bit away and fellow defender Connor Randall misses out with a back problem.

Loan midfielder Stephen Kelly is available having been unable to play against his parent club Rangers at the weekend.

Motherwell are still searching for a first win under Graham Alexander after two draws and a defeat and the new manager must do without suspended Liam Polworth.

Liam Grimshaw, Mark O'Hara, Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Christopher Long remain sidelined.

Ross County defender Jason Naismith: "Obviously it is a team around us in the league and they will be desperate as well to get points here. We need to make sure we are at it.

"We are at home and last time here against Aberdeen we got a positive result (4-1) and performance and it has to be a similar approach from us and we have to defend well because they have quality."

Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti: "We have been focusing on performances and we do believe performances will lead to results.

"We had 45 minutes against St Mirren and for 75 minutes against Rangers we were superb and even in the first half against Aberdeen we hit the post and we were creating chances."

Did you know? Motherwell are winless in their last 12 matches in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L7).

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (18:00)

St Johnstone include Glenn Middleton, with the Rangers winger joining on loan for the remainder of the season.

Saints have a fully fit squad with forward Guy Melamed overcoming a niggle which kept him on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 League Cup semi-final win over Hibs.

Aberdeen forward Scott Wright will continue to be in manager Derek McInnes' plans following the news he has agreed a pre-contract deal with Rangers.

Ross McCrorie and Dylan McGeouch are both making progress in their recoveries but again miss out.

St Johnstone defender Shane Rooney: "There's no point doing it in a one-off game and then getting beat on Wednesday. We have got to keep that run going. We hope to be challenging the top six so hopefully we can go on."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's up to me to decide if players are focused or not, no matter if they have got six months left or are committed to us long term.

"I thought Scott was very good at the weekend along with the rest of his team-mates against Motherwell. It was a fully-committed performance and while he's our player, why should we weaken our team?"

Did you know? St. Johnstone last beat Aberdeen at home in April 2016 and are currently on a seven-game winless run against the Dons in Perth (D3 L4).

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Celtic will be without Jeremie Frimpong, with the full-back in talks over a transfer to a European side.

Captain Scott Brown is suspended after being sent off against Livingston last week.

Hamilton have been without Shaun Want, Will Collar and Lewis Smith in recent weeks and expect to have at least one of them back on the bench.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We haven't won in the last four games so it is really important that we get back to winning ways. We want to finish the season as strong as we can. We still have a bit to do in the league and we also have a cup to defend as well."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "Celtic had 13 players out two weeks ago - now they've got 13 back in. If I took 13 players out my squad I wouldn't have enough bodies to play the game. They are a completely different animal from us.

"Anything can happen as we proved at Ibrox last season. We have to go to with confidence and spirit and a game plan. But let's be realistic here. How many times has Hamilton gone to big venues like Celtic Park and Ibrox over the years and got a result? Sometimes it's just a one-off or it happens every now and then."

Did you know? Celtic are winless in their last four matches in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L1), the last time they failed to register a win in five matches in top-flight football was in September 1998.

Hibernian v Rangers (19:45)

Hibs continue without injured midfielder Joe Newell, while on-loan Jamie Murphy cannot face his parent club.

Playmaker Scott Allan made his first appearance in five months as a substitute in the Hampden loss to St Johnstone at the weekend but is not likely to be risked from the start after such a long absence.

Rangers need just nine more wins to clinch their first league title in a decade but manager Steven Gerrard has tasted victory just once in his four trips to Easter Road.

Striker Kemar Roofe could feature for the first time since 2 January after being an unused substitute in Saturday's 5-0 trouncing of Ross County.

Midfielder Scott Arfield is on target for a mid-February return.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "Common sense dictates you have to adapt to conditions and right now our pitch isn't in the best of conditions and that will determine how we play at times."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It's always a tough challenge and probably one of the toughest away fixtures you get in the schedule. I think our performances have been really good at Easter Road but maybe we haven't had the results we've deserved. We've been frustrated and a little disappointed with the outcomes of those games."

Did you know? Hibernian have not managed a home win against Rangers since returning to the top flight in 2017 (D4 L2).

Livingston v Kilmarnock (19:45)

Livingston have no fresh injury problems as they aim to build on Sunday's League Cup semi-final victory.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs are the only players missing for the in-form West Lothian side.

Kilmarnock add new striker George Oakley to their squad but will be without Kirk Broadfoot for another two or three weeks while Calum Waters has undergone hernia surgery and faces a similar spell out.

Rory McKenzie and Zeno Rossi are back in training and could return to the bench but Gary Dicker is not quite ready to return.

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D2) but Kilmarnock have never lost at the Tony Macaroni Arena on a Wednesday (1W, 1D)