Lee Bonis was credited with scoring Portadown's equaliser

Crusaders moved into second position in the Irish Premiership on goal difference despite conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Portadown.

Declan Caddell's 25th minute opener for the north Belfast men was cancelled out by defender Adam McCallum's close-range finish just before the break.

Paul Heatley restored Crusaders' lead early in the second period.

A late scrambled goal earned Matthew Tipton's side a draw, with Lee Bonis claiming the final touch.

On second viewing the ball appeared to take a final touch off Crusaders' Aidan Wilson as it flew into the net.

The Crues move above Larne, who lost 2-1 at home to Coleraine, into second.

Portadown hadn't kicked a ball in anger since 2 January but there were no signs of rustiness as they made a bright start and came close to scoring inside the opening five minutes.

Stephen Teggart's corner was not cleared and Adam McCallum smashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar and with Crusaders struggling to clear their lines, goalkeeper Gerard Doherty made great saves in quick successions from Ben Tilney and Ben Guy.

Then on 20 minutes Lee Bonis produced some fantastic individual skill to fashion an opening for himself but his left-foot shot flashed narrowly wide of Doherty's post.

But for all Portadown's early endeavour, it was the visitors who grabbed the lead on 25 minutes. Jordan Owens won a header on the edge of the Portadown penalty area and as the home side hesitated in clearing, Caddell arrived with perfect timing to steer a low shot past debutant keeper Jacob Carney.

Positive Portadown response

Portadown's response was positive and it took a fantastic reflex stop from Doherty to keep out Stephen Teggart's 18-yard effort.

Eventually the home side's efforts produced a reward six minutes before the break. A quickly-taken free kick saw Teggart's effort crash back off the post but the home side pressed on and eventually McCallum was on hand to force the ball home from close-range.

Crusaders regained the lead four minutes into the second half with some devastating counter-attacking play, firstly clearing a dangerous corner before breaking the entire length of pitch with Philip Lowry playing in Paul Heatley to outpace Barney McKeown before firing in off Carney's near post.

A slip from Ports defender Paul Finnegan almost presented Heatley with another chance but keeper Carney was alert to push his effort behind at the near post.

Portadown stuck to their task and grabbed a second equaliser with two minutes remaining.

Ben Tilney's inswinging free kick from the right-hand side of the penalty area flicked off the head of striker Bonis and ended up in the net although the last touch may well have come off a Crusaders player in a crowded goalmouth.

Despite conceding that goal, Crusaders have now stretched their unbeaten run to six league games, while the point also takes Portadown further away from the foot of the table.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton post-match on Radio Ulster: "I thought we performed like I know we can do.

"We've probably not done that too often this season - it's been a really strange stop-start season - but today I thought we showed what we've got in the locker.

"I thought the new signings helped that - Jacob (Carney) was a commanding presence in goal and his distribution helped us move up the field. Sam Warde was very good in the middle of the pitch and we had Ben Guy and Ben Tilney both making good movements at the top end of the field.

"We have to show respect to Crusaders - we know where they're at and we know where we're at and we were beaten 5-0 by them a couple of games ago - although it was probably six weeks ago!

"We learned from that, we set up a different gameplan today. We're disappointed with the goals we conceded but I was really pleased with our attacking play.

"We had numerous chances, we hit the crossbar and Gerard Doherty made I don't know how many saves - some of them we thought were goals all the way.

"I have to praise the players' dedication and discipline away from here. I know what they're going to give and they went out and delivered it today and that's full credit to them - we certainly didn't look like a team that hadn't played for three-and-a-half weeks.

"We've tried to foster a good spirit since we've been here. We want players to be disappointed when they're not playing but we also want them to support and encourage others and with the amount of games we've got coming up Saturday, Tuesday now, the full squad will get used.

"We need everybody in and around us to do a different job, different games will produces different styles of play and different team selections and we know performances like that can only help us going forward."