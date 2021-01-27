Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

The goals are flying in when Rochdale play of late, but they have won just once in their past 10 matches

This football season feels like no other, with games played out behind closed doors and some crazy scorelines.

Think Aston Villa thumping defending Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2, Manchester United being turned over 6-1 at home by Spurs, or current leaders Manchester City losing 5-2 to Leicester at Etihad Stadium.

But the top flight hasn't been the only place to go for goals. If you want entertainment, look no further than League One side Rochdale.

In their past nine games, the ball has been in the back of the net a whopping 47 times, an average of more than five goals per match. The only downside if you're a Dale fan - they've only won one of these games.

So what is happening and how have Rochdale become the great entertainers of English football? BBC Sport takes a closer look.

How it unfolded

Rochdale have scored 22 goals in their past 10 League One games, but have conceded 27 in the same period

Rochdale's remarkable run began with a 4-1 defeat by Peterborough on 12 December and since then the goals have kept on coming.

Here's how the madness unfolded over the next eight matches...

The loss at Posh was followed by a 5-0 drubbing of local rivals Wigan Athletic before they fell to a 4-1 home defeat by Gillingham

After positive Covid-19 tests saw three games postponed over the festive period, Dale began 2021 with three incredible draws

Having been 3-0 down against Crewe inside 35 minutes, Dale rallied to draw 3-3

In their next match they let a 4-2 lead slip against Charlton as it ended 4-4

Stephen Humphrys' 90th-minute equaliser then helped Rochdale rescue a point in another 3-3 draw against Wigan

After losing 1-0 to Doncaster, Dale conceded in the 90th minute against Gillingham to draw 2-2 before a last-gasp 4-3 home loss to Oxford United on Tuesday

Nine games, 47 goals.

Why so many goals?

Well, defence. Dale are suffering with injuries at the back, with Paul McShane and Eoghan O'Connell both sidelined with calf and hamstring injuries respectively while centre-back Jim McNulty has missed out through suspension.

Dale added the loan signing of Luton defender Gabriel Osho external-link last week but with their modest playing budget, manager Brian Barry-Murphy does not expect to recruit anyone else before the transfer deadline.

His side have won just once in their past 10 games as they hover just a point above the relegation places in 18th.

"As a group in the dressing room we expect to be much higher in the table because we believe we're that good," Barry-Murphy told BBC Radio Manchester.

"In this run of form, there has been certain days where we've not done what we want to do, but the performance levels of our players have been of a very high standard."

'Pleasing on the eye'

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy has won 28 of his 87 games in charge of the League One club

But what is it like to watch a Dale side who seem capable going forward yet inexperienced at the back?

"They are pleasing on the eye and dangerous when going forward at pace, but with teenagers as substitutes it will always be difficult to hold out late on in games against squads with better benches," BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice said.

"Defensive injuries to the likes of O'Connell and McShane clearly haven't helped, with two loanees with just seven league games between them before joining the club - and they need to defend set pieces better if they are to preserve their League One status."

Despite the challenges his side face going into the second half of the campaign, Barry-Murphy is happy with the level of performances they have produced and is not surprised that they keep on entertaining.

"I'm confident that this is what we would hope for this year in terms of a young team, capable of progressing and exciting the supporters," he added.

"It doesn't feel like that because we're on the wrong end of some difficult scorelines but I think it's a very exciting team to watch and as we improve all aspects of our game, the results will be inevitable.

"But until we do that, I can't guarantee when and where those results will come."