Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Derek Adams has led Morecambe to third in the League Two table

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been fined £500 for improper conduct following his sending-off during their League Two draw with Walsall.

Adams was dismissed in the 87th minute after protesting against referee Graham Salisbury's decision not to award a penalty to the Shrimps.

The incident came after Aaron Wildig went down as the hosts chased a winner.

The 45-year-old was given until Tuesday to respond to a breach of FA Rule E3, which he admitted.