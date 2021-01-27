Derek Adams: Morecambe boss fined £500 for improper conduct
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been fined £500 for improper conduct following his sending-off during their League Two draw with Walsall.
Adams was dismissed in the 87th minute after protesting against referee Graham Salisbury's decision not to award a penalty to the Shrimps.
The incident came after Aaron Wildig went down as the hosts chased a winner.
The 45-year-old was given until Tuesday to respond to a breach of FA Rule E3, which he admitted.