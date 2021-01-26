Last updated on .From the section Football

A twice-weekly mandatory Covid-19 testing programme across the EFL has been in place since earlier this month

Sixty English Football League clubs have returned no positive Covid-19 results in the latest round of testing, with cases falling again from 32 to 26.

A total of 4,794 players and club staff from all 72 clubs were tested between 18 and 24 January.

The previous week, 32 people tested positive from 4,598 tests.

League Two Crawley Town had to postpone their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth after an outbreak of coronavirus among staff and players.

Crawley's League Two match against Stevenage was also postponed, while they will face Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The EFL also announced on Saturday that Burton's League One match against Shrewsbury on Tuesday had been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Shrews manager Steve Cotterill has been recovering in hospital after testing positive.

The first week of EFL testing returned more than 100 positive cases from the 66 clubs tested.

