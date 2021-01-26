Tivonge Rushesha: Swansea City youngster signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Defender Tivonge Rushesha has signed a contract extension with Swansea City.
The 18-year-old, a product of the club's academy, has signed a deal to the end of the 2022-23 season.
Zimbabwean-born Rushesha, who has represented Wales at Under-19 level, has made one senior appearance for the Swans.
Rushesha is currently out of action because of a cruciate ligament injury he suffered in December.