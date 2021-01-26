Tivonge Rushesha: Swansea City youngster signs contract extension

Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Tivonge Rushesha
Tivonge Rushesha made his senior debut against Cambridge United in the EFL Cup in August 2019

Defender Tivonge Rushesha has signed a contract extension with Swansea City.

The 18-year-old, a product of the club's academy, has signed a deal to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Zimbabwean-born Rushesha, who has represented Wales at Under-19 level, has made one senior appearance for the Swans.

Rushesha is currently out of action because of a cruciate ligament injury he suffered in December.

Top Stories