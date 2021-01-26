Last updated on .From the section Irish

Palmer has played for Northern Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 level

Linfield have signed Rangers midfielder Cameron Palmer on an 18-month contract.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Clyde since October and played three times for the League One outfit.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has also had loan spells at Partick Thistle and USL side Orange County.

"Everyone at Rangers would like to wish Cammy well on the next step in his journey," Rangers Academy director Craig Mulholland told Rangers TV.

"Cammy is a fantastic young man, supported brilliantly by a very strong family unit and I am sure he will do very well at Linfield."

Linfield, who lost 4-3 to Cliftonville on Tuesday night, are the Irish Premiership title holders and currently sit top of the table.