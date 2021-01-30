Last updated on .From the section Irish

McCormack is the latest player to leave Derry after Walter Figueira's departure to Sligo Rovers

Derry City captain Conor McCormack has left the club for League of Ireland First Division side Galway United.

McCormack, 30, re-signed for Derry in 2020 and was handed the captain's armband by manager Declan Devine.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international had a previous spell at the Brandywell between 2015 and 2016 before a two-year stint at Cork City.

McCormack joins Walter Figueira in leaving Derry after the Englishman's transfer to Sligo Rovers.

"I'm really looking forward to the start of the season now," said McCormack.

"It's been a busy few days getting the deal over the line - I'm just pleased to finally get it done now."

The move to Galway reunites McCormack with manager John Caulfield, under whom the midfielder won a league and FAI Cup double at Cork in 2017.

"John is a great manager, you can see what he did with Cork City, we had great success there together," added McCormack.

"I spent three years playing under him down there, now John's come to Galway United, and hopefully we can replicate that success here."

Prior to McCormack's first spell at Derry City, the Louth man was a Manchester United youth player and spent time with Italian side Triestina.

McCormack also had successful spells in Dublin with Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic.

The 2021 League of Ireland season is due to begin on 19 March.