Ryan Curran rescued a point for Cliftonville as his brilliant late strike helped the Reds earn a 1-1 draw with Glenavon at Solitude.

Danny Purkis put Glenavon ahead from the penalty spot on 62 minutes after he was fouled by Jamie Harney.

Conor McMenamin found the back of the net for Cliftonville 10 minutes from time but his goal was ruled out due to Rory Hale straying offside.

Curran struck a late equaliser for the hosts with a rasping 90th-minute drive.

Fresh from their scintillating 4-3 win over Linfield on Tuesday, Cliftonville made a bright start with Rory Hale forcing an early save from debutant Glenavon goalkeeper Craig Hyland.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during the opening 45 minutes, however, with both sides struggling to find their rhythm due to the blustery conditions in north Belfast.

The most noteworthy opportunity of the first half fell to Reds striker Ryan Curran, who failed to keep his header on target after being brilliantly picked out at the far post by Hale.

Glenavon - playing their first game in 28 days - looked menacing when they broke in numbers and a counter-attack would have yielded a goal for Peter Campbell had it not been for the impressive reflexes of Reds keeper Aaron McCarey, who produced a fine diving save to deny the winger.

While Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin made two changes at the break with debutant Kris Lowe and Conor McMenamin replacing Garry Breen and Chris Curran, it was Glenavon who started the second period with renewed purpose.

Purkis fired Glenavon ahead from the spot after being fouled by Harney

Matthew Fitzpatrick had two sights of goal in as many minutes, first blasting an effort into the side-netting before firing a shot straight at Aaron McCarey.

A thrilling three-minute sequence around the hour-mark decided the game. First, Hale passed up a golden chance to open the scoring when he blasted Daire O'Connor's cut-back over the bar.

Two minutes later, Jamie Harney was guilty of a mistimed challenge on Purkis, leaving referee Tim Marshall with no option but to point to the spot, allowing Purkis to step up and send McCarey the wrong way.

That goal spurred a fightback from Cliftonville, although they were frustrated by decisions going against them. First, Ronan Doherty saw his penalty appeal waved away before Hyland appeared to foul the midfielder just outside the box, but referee Tim Marshall saw nothing wrong with the goalkeeper's challenge.

With 10 minutes remaining, McMenamin thought he had levelled with a fine strike from Thomas Maguire's cut-back, but the goal was ruled out with Hale adjudged to have been standing in an offside position directly in front of Hyland.

However, Cliftonville weren't to be denied as Curran curled an unstoppable right-footed strike into the top corner to ensure a share of the spoils.