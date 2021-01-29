Hamilton says he was "devastated" when Clingan told him about his knee surgery

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has paid tribute to Sammy Clingan after admitting that the midfielder's knee injury "looks like it's going to finish his career."

Clingan, 37, started his first game in 11 months in Glenavon's defeat by Linfield on 2 January.

But Hamilton says he may not return from the knee surgery required on the injury he picked up against the Blues.

"I'm gutted for him - when he texted me, I was devastated," said Hamilton.

"Sammy's a great lad, somebody that I hold in the highest esteem.

"To have the privilege of being on a football pitch with him at Glenavon Football Club and to say that I've played with him was an honour because he's one of the best there's been about, especially to come back and play in this league."

Clingan enjoyed a successful career in England and Scotland, which included spells at Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Kilmarnock, before joining Linfield in 2016.

After a single season at Windsor Park, he moved to Glenavon in 2017, and while a calf injury prevented him from signing a new deal at Mourneview Park last summer, he re-signed for the Lurgan Blues in December after regaining his fitness.

Clingan also earned 39 caps for Northern Ireland between 2006 and 2014.

"His career, everybody knows, played so many times for Northern Ireland, played in the famous game against Spain," added Hamilton, who was speaking after Glenavon's 1-1 draw at Cliftonville on Saturday.

"For that period, he was always one of the first names on the teamsheet in terms of centre midfield.

"Just to have the honour and privilege of working with him and also playing on a pitch with him was great."

Hamilton hailed Clingan's professionalism before bemoaning the midfielder's luck after he had spent the summer working on his fitness in order to play a part in Glenavon's 2020-21 season.

"As a person, you'll never meet a better person, you'll never meet a better professional and I just think, sometimes in life, the good people always seem to be the ones that get hit the hardest," said Hamilton.

"Sammy's been dogged with injury after injury over the last three or four years and it's not his fault. He had an injury and hadn't played for us for over a year, he had a calf problem and an achilles injury.

"He went away in the summer, we couldn't sign him on a contract at the time because he was injured, and worked hard for seven, eight, nine weeks to get himself right.

"He comes back in his first match back against Linfield, 17 minutes in and he comes off with a head injury, he goes to turn to go back onto the pitch and hears a crunch in his knee.

"He goes and gets a scan and the scan has told him that it's going to be another operation.

"Obviously, he was due to retire at the end of the year anyway and I'm just devastated that he doesn't get a proper send-off and we don't get to see him play again for the football club."