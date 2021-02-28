Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich won their last two games under Lambert including a 2-1 victory against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has left the club due to "significant differences of opinion" with owner Marcus Evans.

The 51-year-old, who took charge of the club in October 2018, leaves them in eighth place in League One, two points off the play-off places.

"I know he has his thoughts on what is needed to take Ipswich forward and I respect his opinions," Evans said.

"It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company."

Assistant boss Stuart Taylor has also departed.

Speaking on Saturday Lambert said he was "99%" sure he would be replaced if a rumoured takeover of the League One side goes through.

Lambert had coronavirus over Christmas - part of an outbreak at the Suffolk club - and said he was "not too far from going into hospital".