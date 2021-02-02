Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister will be given a fitness test ahead of the Liverpool game

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be fit after the minor muscle problem that kept him out of the win over West Ham.

James Milner's tight hamstring will be monitored and Joel Matip is out for the season, but deadline day signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak may be involved.

Brighton's Joel Veltman came off during the weekend win over Tottenham with muscle tightness and is a doubt.

Alexis Mac Allister, who played all of that game, will be assessed after complaining of a glute issue.

The Seagulls are already without several players, including Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck, who have thigh and knee injuries respectively.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton played really well in their win over Tottenham. Spurs had a lot of possession but didn't do anything with it - Brighton had much less, but created umpteen chances.

As I keep saying, the Seagulls always struggle to score a second goal to finish games off - but one was enough for them to see it through on Sunday.

Graham Potter's side are decent defensively, and they gave Liverpool a really good game when they drew 1-1 on the south coast in November, but I just feel Jurgen Klopp's side are playing with a lot of belief at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton haven't beaten Liverpool in the league since March 1982, a run of nine matches (D2, L7).

The Seagulls have lost eight of their past nine away league games against Liverpool.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 competitive fixtures against Brighton since a 2-0 defeat in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1984.

Liverpool

Liverpool are aiming to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since their opening three games of the season.

Only Manchester City have earned more points and scored more goals at home in this season's Premier League than Liverpool, who have won seven of their 10 games at Anfield and scored 21 times.

However, the Reds have failed to win or score in either of their last two home league matches. They haven't failed to score in three consecutive home league games since October 1984 under Joe Fagan.

After their 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League ended against Burnley last time out, Liverpool are in danger of losing successive league fixtures at Anfield for the first time since 2012.

They have kept just three clean sheets in their 10 home games this season.

Goalkeeper Alisson has kept 49 clean sheets in 111 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion