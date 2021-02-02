Burnley v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Wood is Burnley's top Premier League scorer with four goals in 20 games this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley pair Chris Wood and Robbie Brady suffered respective hamstring and Achilles injuries at the weekend and will be assessed.

Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes all face fitness tests to see if they can make their comebacks.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is back training after a positive coronavirus test but he remains a few weeks away from being available.

Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake remain among City's other absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley were a bit subdued against Chelsea on Sunday and maybe their efforts against Aston Villa and Liverpool caught up with them.

This will be another tough evening for the Clarets - City have got a great record against them recently, winning their past seven meetings, and Pep Guardiola's side are playing well at the moment. They keep on winning too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won only one of the past 26 encounters in all competitions, drawing six and losing 19.

Manchester City are on a seven-game winning run in this fixture, scoring 28 goals and conceding one.

The Clarets' most recent victory over City was 1-0 at home in March 2015.

Burnley

Burnley have won four and lost four of their past eight league fixtures.

The four victories they have recorded in their last six home league matches are as many as in their previous 16 at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side have lost seven of eight games against sides that enter this round of fixtures in the top seven.

Burnley have managed just 13 league goals this season, with only bottom club Sheffield United faring worse.

They have scored at least five fewer goals than at this stage of any previous season since their top-flight return in 2014.

The Clarets have won only one of their past 26 home games against the established top-six sides, drawing four and losing 21.

A league-low 18 goals have been scored at Turf Moor so far this campaign.

