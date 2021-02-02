Fulham v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS
Fulham could give a debut to their former academy striker Josh Maja, who has joined on loan from Bordeaux.
Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain sidelined by injuries.
Leicester City are likely to be without Timothy Castagne, who was withdrawn against Leeds because of a hamstring problem, while Wesley Fofana will be assessed for a similar issue.
Top scorer Jamie Vardy might return at the weekend after a fortnight out following hernia surgery.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leicester lost to Leeds on Sunday but it was a really good game. The breakaway third goal was the clincher for Leeds but the Foxes created a load of chances, and it was really close.
Fulham will look back at their draw with West Brom and think they should have made the three points safe early on, but working out why they didn't win after playing quite well is nothing new for them.
The Cottagers' last league win came against Leicester, but I don't think they will be able to handle the Foxes' attack this time.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham's solitary defeat in seven Premier League meetings came at the King Power Stadium in March 2019. That was the second match as manager of their respective clubs for both Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker.
- Leicester are winless in five visits to Fulham in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in the second tier in April 1983 (D2, L3).
Fulham
- Fulham's current 10-match winless run is their second longest in the Premier League. They went 12 games without a victory between November 2007 and January 2008.
- They could lose their opening four home matches in a calendar year for the first time since becoming a Football League side in 1907.
- The Cottagers' solitary home league win in 11 attempts was 2-0 against West Brom in November (D3, L7).
- They are winless in eight Premier League matches played on a Wednesday since Scott Parker captained them to a 2-1 home victory over West Ham on New Year's Day 2014 (D5, L3).
- Bobby Decordova-Reid has scored seven goals in 22 league and cup appearances in 2020-21. The only season in which he has been more prolific was 2017-18, with 21 goals for Bristol City.
Leicester City
- Sunday's defeat by Leeds ended Leicester's nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
- The Foxes have gone seven away games without defeat in all competitions, their best run for more than five years (W5, D2).
- The 23 away points they have earned from 10 matches this season is second only to Manchester United's tally of 27.
- Leicester have earned just one point from their past four league fixtures without Jamie Vardy.
- They have won only six of their 22 league matches without Wilfred Ndidi since he made his club debut in January 2017 (D3, L13).
- James Maddison has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past 11 appearances for Leicester, as many as his previous 43. He has scored six goals and set up four.