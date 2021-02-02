Leeds United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Leeds are expecting to be without Rodrigo, who suffered a likely muscle injury at Leicester, while Patrick Bamford and Raphinha are both doubts.
Bamford sustained a dead leg on Sunday, while Raphinha has a thigh strain.
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen will deputise for Jordan Pickford, who hurt a rib while making a save on Saturday.
Fabian Delph is back in the squad after injury and he could be joined by new signing Joshua King, if he provides a negative coronavirus test.
Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain sidelined for the Toffees.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It was a strange performance by Everton at the weekend. They never really got going against Newcastle and another worry is that the goals have dried up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored in any of his past seven league games.
Leeds were impressive in their win over Leicester, which saw Patrick Bamford end his mini goal-drought.
Bamford deserves a mention for the quality of that strike, and also for playing Jack Harrison in for the crucial third goal - his attitude and awareness is top class.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leeds could complete a league double over Everton for the first time since 1990-91, when they were also a newly-promoted side.
- Everton have won just one of their past 37 top-flight trips to Elland Road, drawing nine and losing 27.
- That solitary victory came in November 2002, courtesy of a Wayne Rooney goal.
- This will be the 100th top-flight fixture between the sides.
Leeds United
- Leeds have won nine of their opening 20 games, the most by a promoted side since Wigan recorded 11 in 2005-06.
- They have already surpassed their total of eight victories in their previous Premier League season in 2003-04.
- The Whites have won all three midweek league matches this term, scoring 12 goals.
- They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their five competitive fixtures so far this calendar year.
- All three of Leeds' home wins have been against sides below them in the table.
- Patrick Bamford has contributed to 15 goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Leeds, scoring 11 and assisting four.
Everton
- The Toffees are looking to win four consecutive away league games for the first time since December 1985.
- However, they have won just one of their past four matches, drawing once and losing twice.
- Everton have recorded six victories from nine away fixtures in the league.
- Carlo Ancelotti's side have 33 points from 19 matches, their most at the halfway stage since 2013-14.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 10 goals in his opening nine league games but has managed just one further strike over his subsequent nine appearances.
