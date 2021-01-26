Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Dundee Utd

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he feels "let down" by Jeremie Frimpong's determination to leave the club and join Bayer Leverkusen in an £11.5m deal. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are close to concluding a deal to sign Preston centre-back Ben Davies before Monday's transfer deadline. (Sky Sports)external-link

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi has been praised as a "joy to work with" by manager Steven Gerrard who is impressed by the Romanian's thirst for improvement. (Sun)external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is not surprised winger Scott Wright is facing a backlash from fans after agreeing a pre-contract deal with Rangers. (Scotsman)external-link

Midfielder Stevie Mallan is back in Hibs' plans, says head coach Jack Ross, after a proposed loan move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor stalled. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

An agreement on restarting the lower leagues is no closer to being reached after Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell met with League 1 and 2 clubs for talks. (Press & Journal)external-link

Motherwell are keen on taking out-of-favour St Mirren midfielder Sam Foley to Fir Park. (Daily Record)external-link

Dundee United midfielder Paul McMullan - who had already signed a pre-contract with Dundee - has moved to Dens Park on loan for the rest of the season. (Courier)external-link

St Johnstone are set to sign former Arsenal and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Charlie Gilmour after he impressed on trial. (Courier)external-link

