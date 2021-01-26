Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Dr Jozef Venglos (right) signed Lubo Moravcik (centre) for Celtic in 1998

Dr Jozef Venglos "enriched my life in many ways," says Lubomir Moravcik in tribute to his former Celtic manager, who has died at age 84.

Moravcik played under Venglos for Czechoslovakia and Slovakia and was signed by his countryman during his season in charge of Celtic in 1998-99.

Venglos previously had a season as Aston Villa boss and was assistant coach when Czechoslovakia won the 1976 European Championship.

"I am deeply saddened," said Moravcik.

"I have known him for almost 35 years. It has been my privilege to have Dr Jo in my life, both as a footballer and as a person.

"He was a great person, a great teacher and a great mentor. He was well mannered and humble. An extremely intelligent and educated man, he had a positive influence on many footballers and coaches."

Venglos' two spells as Czechoslovakia manager saw him lead the country to third place at the 1980 Euros and last eight of the 1990 World Cup.

He was later Slovakia's first national team boss after it gained independence in 1993 and also managed Australia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malaysia and Oman in a varied career.

Moravcik says he was contemplating walking away from football at age 33 when Venglos took him to Celtic from German side MSV Duisburg.

Venglos' sole season at Celtic ended without silverware, but he is fondly remembered by Celtic fans for a 5-1 victory over Rangers and the signing of Moravcik.

"Dr Jo trusted my ability and told me Celtic would be perfect for my career and make me fall in love with football again," said Moravcik.

"Celtic was exactly what I needed. He saved my career and I went on to enjoy many successes in Scotland, including the treble in 2001 under Martin O'Neill and a few goals against Rangers.

"I have been extremely fortunate to have Dr Jo in my life. I will miss him very much, as will the game of football."