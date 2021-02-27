Highlights - St Mirren 3-2 Hearts

Scottish League Cup: Livingston v St Johnstone Venue: Hampden Date: Sunday, 28 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

The Scottish League Cup has been dominated by the Old Firm - 54 of its 74 finals have featured one of Glasgow's big two - but they'll be nowhere to be seen in Sunday's showpiece.

For only the fourth time in 14 seasons, a name other than Celtic or Rangers will be etched on the trophy.

St Johnstone hope to make it third time lucky after twice finishing runners-up, while Livingston aim to add to their only previous final appearance by emulating their 2004 triumph.

As the sides prepare to go head to head at Hampden, BBC Scotland revisits the five finals since 2000 that didn't feature the Old Firm.

Livingston 2-0 Hibernian - 2003-04

Where better to start than Livingston's previous shot at glory. The West Lothian club had only been in existence for nine years - and three season in the top flight - when they made the final against Hibs in 2004.

Though life nowadays is rosy at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston's preparation for the big day 17 years ago was engulfed in chaos.

Livingston overcame financial worries to triumph in the final 17 years ago

The club had gone into administration a month earlier, and had asked six players to take pay cuts or leave, as they tried to reduce costs.

But Livingston cast all off-field worries aside to secure what remains their only major silverware. While Hibs dominated the first half, goals from Derek Lilley and Jamie McAllister in a two-minute second-half spell ensured a momentous victory for Davie Hay's side.

Hibernian 5-1 Kilmarnock - 2006-07

Hibs did not have to wait long to make amends for that defeat. John Collins was at the helm after Tony Mowbray's move to West Brom, and opted to start 19-year-old Lewis Stevenson ahead of Michael Stewart in midfield.

Collins could not have dreamt of a better outcome as Jim Jefferies' Kilmarnock offered feeble opposition. While the first 45 minutes was fairly tight, Hibs built upon Rob Jones' early header with a second-half performance full of pace, power and clinical finishing.

Steven Fletcher scores his second goal of the match

Abdessalam Benjelloun curled home the second and Steven Fletcher fired in the third, both from the edge of the box. Gordon Greer headed a reply, but Hibs' strike pair Fletcher and Benjelloun both doubled their tallies to ensure a comfortable victory.

And who was awarded man of the match? Stevenson.

St Mirren 3-2 Hearts - 2012-13

Six years passed before another final without an Old Firm side, and it was Hibs' Edinburgh rivals on the receiving end of the heartbreak this time around.

The Tynecastle men dominated the early stages against St Mirren, taking the lead through Ryan Stevenson's deflected effort, while John Sutton and Mehdi Taouil both had chances to add to their advantage.

But Danny Lennon's side fought back as Esmael Goncalves and Steven Thompson - whatever happened to him? - struck either side of half-time to stun Hearts.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Conor Newton made it three, only for Stevenson to strike again to set up a nervy finish for the 17,000 Buddies fans inside Hampden.

But when the sweet relief of the final whistle sounded, St Mirren bounded up the Hampden steps to lift their first major trophy in more than a quarter of a century.

Aberdeen 0-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Aberdeen win 4-2 on penalties) - 2013-14

Consecutive seasons without an Old Firm side in the final hadn't happened since the early 1980s. But that was the situation that arose during the 2013-14 campaign, with Celtic and Rangers failing to even reach the quarter-final stage.

We were not treated to the same spectacle as the previous year, however, with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen and John Hughes' Inverness Caley Thistle cancelling each other out.

Dons captain Russell Anderson came closest to breaking the deadlock as he hammered a volley off the post in the first half, while Inverness winger Aaron Doran also threatened.

Most of the drama was reserved for the shoot-out where Aberdeen held their nerve as Inverness Caley buckled. Billy Mckay's spot-kick was saved by Jamie Langfield and Greg Tansey lifted his over the bar, allowing Adam Rooney to seal victory and a first Aberdeen trophy since 1995.

Hibernian 1-2 Ross County - 2015-16

The last final with neither of the big two involved served up a dramatic last-minute winner. Rangers had been knocked out in the third round by St Johnstone and Celtic were denied in the semi-final by the eventual winners.

County boss Jim McIntyre pulled a tactical masterstroke as he lined up his side in a 3-5-2 formation they hadn't used before, but which the coaching staff had seen other sides trouble Hibs with.

The game was frantic, with Hibs, a second-tier side at the time, enjoying the better of it but falling behind to Michael Gardyne's opener. Liam Fontaine netted a brilliant equaliser just before half-time and further chances were scarce as the game ticked towards extra time.

County substitute Brian Graham nearly stole it, but was judged to have fouled Mark Oxley in the Hibs goal as he headed home. Then, right at the death, Fontaine's mishit clearance fell to Alex Schalk who tapped in from a yard out to seal County's first - and still only - major silverware.